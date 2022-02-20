Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

