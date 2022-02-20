Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $147.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $98.48 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

