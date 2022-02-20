ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Shares Down 3.3%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 3,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

