Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Zuora stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zuora by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 541,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

