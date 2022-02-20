ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $63,150.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.74 or 0.06827330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.33 or 1.00219350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00051662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

