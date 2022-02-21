$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter.

ALOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALOT opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.