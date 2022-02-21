$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.17. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.31. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 666,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 570,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

