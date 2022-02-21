-$0.07 EPS Expected for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Asensus Surgical’s earnings. Asensus Surgical reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asensus Surgical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

ASXC opened at $0.67 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $157.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

