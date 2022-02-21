-$0.07 EPS Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

RADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of RADI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.73. 560,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,959. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,034. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.