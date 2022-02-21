$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

