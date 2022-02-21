-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 2,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,235. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.