-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
DMAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 2,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,235. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
