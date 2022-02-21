$0.17 EPS Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Check.

STER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 229,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

