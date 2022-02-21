-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRNT. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In other news, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $10,230,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $64,236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. Finally, KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IRNT opened at $3.69 on Friday. IronNet has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92.

IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

