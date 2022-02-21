$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.46 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.