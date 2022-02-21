$0.20 EPS Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. Dana posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 641,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,609. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.34. Dana has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dana by 104,025.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Dana by 16.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

