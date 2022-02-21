$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Navigator posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 10.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $561.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

