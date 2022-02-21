$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.61. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.