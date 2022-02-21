-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,667. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

