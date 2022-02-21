$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.89. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $35.18 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after buying an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.