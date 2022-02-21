$0.88 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $41,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.45. 6,473,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

