$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.22. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,094. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

