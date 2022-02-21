$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.13. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NPO stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.09. 304,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,324. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $117.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

