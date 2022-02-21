$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 12.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 40.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 840,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

