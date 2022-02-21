1,040 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

