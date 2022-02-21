1,154,116 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.81% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $33,248,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $25,618,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ QSI opened at $4.41 on Monday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

