13,821 Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,060,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNW. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

