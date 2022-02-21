$150.25 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report $150.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $150.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $168.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $636.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.40 million to $636.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $681.10 million to $691.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 298,386 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 162,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 122,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $312.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.68. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

