1,672 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.13. 5,038,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.39 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

