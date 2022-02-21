16,793 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $134.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

