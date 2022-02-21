$168.81 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report $168.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.02 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $710.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

MANH stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.07. 333,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,482. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after purchasing an additional 143,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

