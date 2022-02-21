1,750 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

