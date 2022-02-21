$2.13 EPS Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.36. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

ArcBest stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ArcBest by 46.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

