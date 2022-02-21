$20.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report sales of $20.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.92 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,762. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $18.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

