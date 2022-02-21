$217.36 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $217.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.10 million and the highest is $241.19 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $216.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $914.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.97 million to $975.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $951.21 million, with estimates ranging from $868.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 973,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,594. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

