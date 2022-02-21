21,858 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXS opened at $57.68 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

