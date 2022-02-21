21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,784,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,085. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

