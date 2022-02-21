$232.08 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $232.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.40 million and the highest is $235.90 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

