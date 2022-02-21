242,390 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 242,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Altitude Acquisition comprises 0.8% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.65% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

