27,799 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.11 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

