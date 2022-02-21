32,036 Shares in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of ObsEva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ObsEva by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165,344 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ObsEva alerts:

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.63. ObsEva SA has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.