428,467 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 428,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.