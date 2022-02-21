428,759 Shares in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 428,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. GO Acquisition comprises approximately 1.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.75% of GO Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. Islet Management LP bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GO Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in GO Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

