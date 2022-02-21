4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Capitalization of $494,945.77 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $494,945.77 and $72,987.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00108028 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

