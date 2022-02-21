$5.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $5.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,549,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 81,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $152.19. 1,523,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $112.98 and a one year high of $175.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

