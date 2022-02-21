56,959 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Jumia Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMIA. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,387,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 831.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 287,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

