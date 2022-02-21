$605.86 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report $605.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $571.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.30 million. Saia posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Saia stock opened at $267.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.84.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

