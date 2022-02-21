714,700 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 714,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 483,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.07 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

