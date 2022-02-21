$721.71 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post $721.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $743.90 million. Viasat posted sales of $595.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 218,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,565. Viasat has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viasat by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

