80,361 Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of LSB Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXU. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 64.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 123,653 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 199.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $4,084,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LXU stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

