8,148 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.50 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.